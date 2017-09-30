Main 9th Muharram’s mourning procession culminates at Husanian Iranian

KARACHI, Sept 30 (APP): The main mourning procession of the
9th of Muharram culminated peacefully at the Husanian Iranian
Kharadar on Saturday evening.
It was taken out from the Nishter Park after a Majlis
addressed by Allama Shahanshah Hussain Naqvi and it passed through
its traditional route and culminated peacefully at Husanian
Iranian Kharadar late in the evening.
The participants paid glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam
Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala.
Strict security arrangements were made on the occasion by
the law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The Mobile phone service
in city had remained suspended through the day.
Sharp shooters of the police were deployed atop the
buildings along the route of the main mourning procession in the
metropolis. Aerial surveillance was also arranged.
Beside male, some 400 females scouts checked the women and children
attending the mourning procession.
`Sabeels’ were also set up along the route to offer water
and `Sharbat’ to the participants.
Medical camps were also established to help provide any
medical attention required by the mourners.
A large number of Majails were also arranged in various
parts of the city.
Arrangements were also made for the parking and smooth flow of
traffic.
