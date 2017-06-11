Mahtab takes notice of complaints about sub-standard food served by PIA

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan Sunday took a notice of the complaints by passengers regarding sub-standard food being served by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at Sehr and Iftar times.

The Advisor contacted PIA’s acting Chief Executive Officer Nayyar Hayat and directed him to take immediate action in that regard, a press release said.

He directed said that the PIA administration should facilitate its passengers in every possible way and not only improve standard of the food but also to enrich the food menu during the Ramazan.