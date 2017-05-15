Mahira Khan to perform in Maula Jatt-2

LAHORE, May 15 (APP): Top Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan, has agreed to perform the main role in Maula Jatt-2, after a meeting with the producer, Bilal Lashari.

Sources close to Mahira Khan told APP here on Monday that the actress was very busy in films, TV dramas and modelling activities. That is why, she was reluctant to perform in Maula Jatt-2. But now, she has decided to perform in the movie after going through the story.