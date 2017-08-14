Magnificent air show held at Seaview in Karachi

KARACHI, Aug 14 (APP): On the occasion of the 70th Independence
Day anniversary of Pakistan, a magnificent air show was held at
Seaview, here on Monday afternoon under the auspices of the
Pakistan Air Force (PAF).
A large number of people, including women and children watched
with great interest the air show that continued for about an
hour.
The Mirage jets, F-16s, K-8 (Sherdil) as well as helicopters and
planes from Pakistan Navy participated in the air show and performed
flying maneuvers.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was the chief guest
on the occasion. Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig
Mirza and Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command Haseeb Piracha,
was also present.
The people who watched the air show said that they were very much
thrilled by the aerobatics performed and the expertise that was
displayed during the hour-long event.
