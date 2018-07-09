Madre Millat will always remain a role model for the nation

KARACHI, Jul 09 (APP):Citing Madr e Millat Fatima Jinnah a role model for the entire nation activists here on Monday said the importance given to her by Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah reflected his being a strong proponent of gender equality.

Talking to APP they said fifty first death anniversary of the courageous lady being observed today reminds the nation as how the founders of the country with firm belief on the principles of democracy never allowed their personal benefits be overlapped, in any manner, with the national interests.

“She always remained an apolitical person, however, when need was felt to protect democracy in the country Madr e Millat despite being frail and aged came forward to lead the nation,” said Mahnaz Rehman, a senior activist and regional director of Aurat Foundation.

“It was her character that motivated masses as well as politicians be they with religious background or secular all accepted her leadership at a very crucial time of the national history,” reminded Mahnaz who herself had been very active in the student politics.

This, the activist emphasized was for the cause of democracy that is government of the people, for the people and by the people.

Dr. Farhat Naz associated with a local university said Madr e Millat could always be seen along with the Father of Nation during his struggle for Pakistan and even afterwards but never ever got herself involved in the political affairs or even the administrative related to governance.

“This was the character of our political leadership in the initial years when there used to be no nepotism and leaders were rarely heard to have their personal or business interests,” said the researcher.

This character, she added turned people to be around her for the cause extremely important for the country and which despite was never allowed to achieve its objective is still remembered as a land mark in the political history of Pakistan.

Shahida Qudoos, a seasoned political activist said Ms. Fatima Jinnah heralded a new era of active women involvement in the national politics with major focus on upholding democratic norms.

“She made it evident that Pakistan created through the power of vote must have a democratic set up and not an autocratic one,” she said.