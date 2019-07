ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, sister of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, is being remembered for her selfless, courageous and vital role she had played in the creation of Pakistan.

Today marks her 126th birth anniversary across the country and therefore, rich tributes are being paid by all electronic, and print media for her active role in the Pakistan movement along with her brother M.A.Jinnah seventy one years ago.