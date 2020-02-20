Madaris registration likely to start by next month

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training likely to start country-wide Madaris registration process in first week of the March 2020.

According to the official sources, so far, no Madrasa has been registered/affiliated

with ministry while all necessary arrangements have been finalized in that regard.

However Directorate General of Religious Education has also been

established in the federal capital along-with its country-wide 16 Regional Offices.

The staff has been posted in these regional offices from the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) on attachment basis.

The Registration Form, agreed by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Ittehad Tanzeemat-ul-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP)has been printed by the Printing Corporation of Pakistan on 20th January, 2020.