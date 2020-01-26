Macroeconomic indicators improving due to govt’s prudent policies: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said the macroeconomic indicators were improving promptly due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and 2020 would be a year of economic growth and stability.

The PTI government would complete its constitutional term and also clinch the next general elections on the basis of performance, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the welfare programmes, gigantic policies, concrete measures and constantly delivering for utmost interest of the country were showing that Imran Khan would be the prime minister of Pakistan for the next 10 years.

The country was achieving milestone under dynamic leadership Imran Khan, who was continuing journey of development and progress to bring change in lives of common man, he added.

No compromise on accountability process and whoever, involved in massive corruption would be punished in order to recover the looted national exchequer from them, he said.

Ali Zaidi said the PTI leaders were expressing their viewpoint on various issues openly and without fear, which was a beauty of democracy, adding the difference of opinion was part of parliamentary politics.

Replying to a question, he said he had kicked off hygiene campaign for cleanliness of metropolitan city Karachi to ensure neat and clean environment.