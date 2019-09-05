Macroeconomic imbalances impact financial sector : SBP

KARACHI, Sep 05 (APP):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its flagship annual publication titled “Financial Stability Review calendar year 2018” issued here on Thursday, said the macroeconomic imbalances impacted some segments of financial sector.

The review presents performance and risk assessment of various segments of the financial sector including banking, non-banking financial institutions, financial markets, exchange companies, non-financial corporates and financial market infrastructure.

In addition, it discussed the possible implications of the appraised risks to the overall stability of the financial sector.

It suggested that the calendar year 2018 had been a challenging year for the financial sector of Pakistan. The macroeconomic vulnerabilities emerging from twin deficits and elevated inflation level had necessitated the stabilization measures that had slowed down the pace of economic growth.