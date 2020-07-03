Luo Zhaohui thanks Ambassador Hashmi for great contribution to promoting Pak-China friendship

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Chinese Vice Foreign Minister, Luo Zhaohui met with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi and conveyed his gratitude for her great contribution to promoting friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and Pakistan.

He hoped that Ambassador Hashmi, who is going to bid a farewell with China, would continue to care for and support China-Pakistan relations

Ambassador Hashmi thanked the Chinese side for its valuable support during her performance of duties and believed Pakistan-China relations would overcome any difficulties and challenges and constantly achieve greater development, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Ambassador Hashmi is recognized for her contribution to the cultural understanding between China and Pakistan. As an ambassador in favor of Chinese culture, she depicts the traits of Chinese civilization as peaceful and benevolent. Meanwhile, she has endeavored to share the core spirit of Pakistan and its people by introducing Sufism to the Chinese audience. Her deep understanding of both Chinese and Pakistani cultures has warranted her achievements in bringing the two peoples closer.

As a champion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she highlighted the tangible results and benefits to the local people brought about by CPEC and recognized its renewed vitality into Pakistan’s socioeconomic development. Her signed article “From Khunjerab to Gwadar” 69 years of concord, cooperation, and connectivity, represents part of her efforts in promoting the CPEC project.

Devoted to improving Pakistan’s exports to China as a continuous effort inherited from her predecessor Masood Khalid, the Pakistani Embassy under the leadership of Ambassador Hashmi has cooperated with China Economic Net (CEN) to hold the Pakistan Mango Festival in Beijing in a bid to attract the Chinese business community to explore the untapped market of Pakistani fruits. Ambassador Hashmi also received interviews from CEN several times on the topics of China-Pakistan trade cooperation and mutual support in the fight against COVID-19 between the two countries.

Ambassador Hashmi has also shown leadership in the test of the COVID-19 pandemic by managing to deliver large quantities of Chinese donations to Pakistan in order and soothing the nostalgia of Pakistani nationals with tender care when the pandemic first broke out in China.