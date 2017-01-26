ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Lowari Tunnel to remain closed for traffic on Friday National Highway Authority announced Thursday that due to fresh snowfall resulting avalanche over Lowari Top, the Lowari Tunnel will remain closed for all types of traffic on Friday, said a press release issued here.

It is worth a mention that after successful completion of snow clearance process around Lowari Tunnel, the tunnel was opened for traffic on Wednesday as due to continuous snowfall on Lowari top, the tunnel remained closed for all types of traffic on Tuesday.

As per standard operating procedure the tunnel is opened for traffic on Friday and Tuesday every week to facilitate traffic movement.

But this week, the tunnel has been opened on Wednesday to facilitate the trapped vehicles.