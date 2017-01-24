Lowari Tunnel to remain closed due to heavy snowfall: NHA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Lowari Tunnel will remain closed for
all kinds of traffic on Tuesday due to continuous heavy snowfall on
Chitral top.
According Spokesman National Highway Authority (NHA), snow
clearance process around the tunnel will remain continue.
It may be mentioned here at as per Standard Operating
Procedure (SOP), the tunnel is opened twice a week, on Friday and
Tuesday to facilitate the traffic movement.
