Low gas pressure issue to be resolved: Sarwar

RAWALPINDI, Dec 29 (APP):Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan Saturday said low gas pressure issue would be resolved as steps were being taken to mitigate the suffering of the consumers.

The minister gave the assurance during a meeting with assembly members Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Chaudhry Javed, Sajid Kausar and Chaudhry Azeem here at the Punjab House.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said he would personally look into the issue and resolve the matter on urgent basis.

He said negligence would not be tolerated at any cost adding that strict action would be taken against those found guilty in performing their duties.

He said the present government would fulfill all the promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

General Manager SNGPL Rawalpindi, Zahoor Muhammmad and Chief Engineer Javed Khan were also present in the meeting.