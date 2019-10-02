Lord Qurban urges Int’l community to help resolve Kashmir dispute

LONDON, Oct 02 (APP):Lord Qurban Hussain has called upon the international community, peace-loving nations and the United Nations to play their vital role for the peaceful resolution of

lingering Kashmir dispute, to avoid any conflict between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had timely warned to the international community that Indian forces atrocities in the occupied Kashmir could trigger a war between nuclear armed India and Pakistan threatening regional as well as global peace.

Talking to APP, Lord Qurban Hussain said after abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution to change the status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India had turned the entire region into a conflict zone. The occupied Kashmir had been converted into a huge prison for the innocent people, with complete lockdown, he added.

He called upon the international community to take notice of the situation and pressure India to stop atrocities.