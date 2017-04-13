Lord Qurban Hussain calls on Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Lord Qurban Hussain, life peer at the British House of Lords, called on Syed Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Thursday.

According to Foreign Office, the Special Assistant underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the UK. He highlighted the remarkable progress made by Pakistan during the last four years in counter-terrorism, economic development and democratic consolidation.

Lord Hussain was also briefed on Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and initiatives aimed at promoting regional connectivity.

The Special Assistant also appreciated Lord Hussain’s support for Pakistan in the British Parliament, especially on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Both sides discussed ways to further expand cooperation between the two countries in a number of important areas, especially trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

Lord Hussain acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people and Government of Pakistan in their fight against terrorism. He also appreciated the steps taken by the Government for promoting the welfare of its people.

Acknowledging the positive impact of Government’s socio-economic policies, he assured his continued support for Pakistan in the British Parliament.