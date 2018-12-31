Lord Nazir stresses comprehensive briefing of young parliamentarians, govt functionaries about Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Kashmir-born lifetime British Parliamentarian Lord Nazir Ahmed on Monday urged veteran Kashmiris

to brief young parliamentarians, university students and government functionaries about delicacies of Kashmir dispute mobilizing them to raise it in more influencing way at international level.

Talking to media, he urged Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Government to concentrate on enhancing Indian

atrocities’ coverage in English news papers and promote English papers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

to highlight the core Kashmir dispute.

He asked AJK government to purchase at least three mobile hospitals for providing prompt medical aid to Kashmiris injured at Line of Control (LoC). A visit of International media should also arranged at LoC to highlight

Indian atrocities and medical care to be provided to effectees, he urged.

He said year 2018 has virtually proved the bloodiest year for innocent Kashmiris in last one decade as

Indian troops martyred a record number of Kashmiris during the year. The Indian atrocities would continue

unabated till Indian elections as Hindu extremist parties wanted to attract maximum votes.

He criticized Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Faz-ur-Rehman for what he said ignoring and putting the Kashmir

dispute on back burner. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not appoint even foreign minister for four years

while Maulana Fazlur Rehman did nothing to raise Kashmir issue during his over a decade stint as Chairman

National Assembly Kashmir Committee.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yaseem Malik,

stressed on taking advantage of the facts mentioned in United Nations Human Right reports.

Despite odds, Kashmiris are rendering unmatched sacrifices for winning their due right to self

determination, she stated.