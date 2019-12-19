Loralai Student Shines in IJSO 2019 in Qatar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Pakistani Student, Syed Abdullah Shah Bukhari from Loralai, Balochistan has won a bronze medal in at 16th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) held in Doha, Qatar from December 3-12.

Five-member Pakistani team of students including Syed Abdullah Shah Bukhari, Warda Hadia, Alishba Hameed, Wajhat Hanif and Muhammad Aoun Azhar participated in the IJSO 2019.

The students’ team was led by Syeda Rehana Batool, Principal Scientific Officer, Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF). In the 16th IJSO, student teams from 76 countries participated and Pakistani team won medal 4th time consecutively, said a news release.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan became member of IJSO in 2016 and won Bronze Medal in Experimental Design competition in 13th IJSO held in Bali, Indonesia. Pakistan also won medals in 14th and 15th competitions held in the Netherlands and Botswana respectively.

IJSO is an annual individual and team competition in the field of natural sciences for students who are under 16 years of age on 31st December of the competition year. The competition is held in the first week of December every year, in different countries.

Over 50 member countries participate in IJSO every year. The Olympiad aims at introducing the students at a young age to an international network of science enthusiasts for increasing their interest in natural sciences.

IJSO was established in recognition of the significance of the Natural Sciences in the general education of young people and in all aspects of their lives.

For participation in IJSO 2019 Pakistan Science Foundation selected a six-member team from amongst top three position-holders of all the Secondary School Boards of the country.

One student could not join the team due to pressing academic engagement.

The team fully sponsored by PSF once again won laurels for the country.

The PSF Chairman, Maj. (Retd) Dr. Qaiser Majeed Malik, has termed the Pakistan team’s consecutive successes a very astounding achievement indeed.