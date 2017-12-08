London, Karachi can learn from each other’s experiences: Sadiq

KARACHI, Dec 08 (APP):The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has

said that the cities of London and Karachi can learn from one

another’s experiences betterment and planning growth.

He was talking to media after visiting the British Council’s

project Dosti here on Friday.

Sadiq was of the view that London was the greatest city in

the world.

Karachi, he added, is a growing city just like London.

Growth is not bad. It is good thing if one is going to plan for

the growth.

He said that hard work helps in attaining potential as well

as excellence.

Sadiq Khan said that London and Karachi are both

cosmopolitan cities with fantastic culture, sports as well as

wonderful people.

He said that the hospitality, love and friendship shown

during his visit would remain with him for ever and that he would

carry with him the fond memories of the visit.

The Mayor of London said that he was impressed with his

visits to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi and termed these as

wonderful cities.

He said that there was also a substantial improvement in the

security situation.

Sadiq Khan said that Pakistan has over the decades produced

fantastic cricketers naming the few as Javed Miandad, Zaheer

Abbas, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, Inzimam ul Haq and Misbah ul Haq.

He also praised the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed.

He said that the Pakistan team exhibited best of team spirit

in the champions trophy replicating that 1992.

Pakistan had defeated England in the semifinals and India in

the final of that champions trophy.