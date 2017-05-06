Lonay Wala to perform on World Blood Transfusion Day

LAHORE, May 6 (APP): Famous singer Nadeem Abbas Lonay Wala will perform at Chanab Park Multan on May 13, the World Blood Transfusion Day.

The day is observed all across the world including Pakistan to create awareness about the importance of giving blood donations for the children suffering from blood-related diseases. Such children need blood on regular basis and therefore donors should donate blood on regular basis.

Lonay Wale told APP here on Saturday that he never missed the World Day of Blood Transfusion and always observed it among the children suffering from blood diseases.

He said that blood diseases were increasing in south Punjab, and the government and private sector should pay attention to those areas.

He appealed to the people to donate blood before the start of Ramazan to fulfil patients’ need during the holy month.