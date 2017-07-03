Lok Virsa to screen “The Notebook” on July 8

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would

organise screening of film “The Notebook” on July 8 here at its

Media center.

The film was directed by Janos Szasz.It is based on a widely

admired novel, written in French, by the Hungarian-born writer Agota

Kristof.

The book, which has been previously adapted for the stage,

and which counts among its fans the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj

Zizek, is a flinty parable of brutality and resilience, in which two

nameless twins wait out the Second World War at their wicked-witch-

like grandma’s house in rural Hungary.

The film is mostly faithful to the details and mood of the

book, but it is also muddled and sensationalistic and superficially

shocking rather than profoundly provocative.

Janos Szasz uses ear-stabbing, slasher-film music and off-

kilter camera angles to heighten the terror and disorientation, but

the most unnerving effect in “The Notebook” may be the twins

themselves, played by actual siblings, Laszlo and Andras Gyemant.