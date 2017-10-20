Lok Virsa to screen super hit film “Insaniyat” on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Lok Virsa to screen film “Insaniyat” on Saturday Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of 1967 Pakistan super hit film “Insaniyat” on Saturday at its media center.

The event would be attended by Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and film fans from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The film was released on 24 February, 1967 by Shabab Productions. Starring: Zeba, Waheed Murad, Tariq Aziz, Nanha, Ali Ejaz, Razia and Firdous. The film was directed by Shabab Keranvi and produced by A. Hameed. The writer of the film was Shatir Ghaznavi Film Music director was Manzoor Ashraf and Lyrics was composed by Shabab Keranvi. Songs of the film were sung by Mala, Irene Pereen and Ahmad Rushdi.

“Insaniyat” was the first blockbuster for Shabab Productions-which would dominate the Pakistan film industry till the 80’s.