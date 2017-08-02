Lok Virsa to screen Russian film “The Island”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would screen

Russion biographical film “The Island” on August 5 at its Media center.

The Island is a 2006 Russian film about a fictional 20th century Eastern Orthodox monk. The film closed the 2006 Venice Film Festival, proved to be a moderate box-office success and won both the Nika Award and the Golden Eagle Award as the Best Russian film of 2006.

The filming location was the city of Kem, in Karelia, on the shores of the White Sea.

The film has gained phenomenal success in Russia. It was nominated in every category for the Golden Eagle, the national award in cinematography established by Nikita Mikhalkov to rival the Nika.

The film opened the Kinotavr Festival of Russian Films and closed the Venice International Film Festival.

It was screened during the Russian cinema week in New York. It was awarded the grand-prix and the best actor prize at the Magnificent Seven.