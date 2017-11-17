Lok Virsa to screen Punjabi classic film “Nizam Lohar” tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP):Lok Virsa Mandwa film club would organize screening of Punjabi classic from “Nizam Lahore 1966” on Saturday at its media center.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that for the last two years Mandwa Film Club has been screening local and international classic movies every Saturday. “These free movie screenings are accompanied by movie trivia and celebrity guest appearances making Mandwa a great family entertainment spot within the twin cities,” she said.

Directed by Jameel Akhtar, the film explores “romanticizing the dacoits (bandits)” – a long accepted norm in which dacoits have been projected as Robin Hoods

The film “Nizam Lohar” pays tribute to the various fights of this legendary freedom fighter and his struggle towards independence. A classic from 1966, the movie stars Alauddin in the lead role, Neelo, Yasmin, Mazhar Shah and Sawan. It features some memorable classics such as Dil Ki Daleela Kar Da, Kujh Samjh Na Away, Pyar Kissay Naal Pavin Na, Kei Rupan Wich Phirn Behrupi.