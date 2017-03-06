Lok Virsa to screen int’l film ‘Little Miss Sunshine’

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would screen international classic film “Little Miss Sunshine” on March 11 at its media centre.

Little Miss Sunshine is a 2006 American comedy-drama road film and the directorial debut of the husband-wife team of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

The screenplay was written by first-time writer Michael Arndt. The film stars Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin and Alan Arkin, and was produced by Big Beach Films.

The film was nominated for four academy awards, including best picture, and won two: Best Original Screenplay for Michael Arndt and Best Supporting Actor for Alan Arkin.

It also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and received numerous other accolades.

It is another super hit American film to be screened by Lok Virsa.