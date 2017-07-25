Lok Virsa to screen film ‘Zarqa’ on July 29

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would

organize screening of classic film ‘Zarqa’ (1969) on July 29 at its

media center.

Film ‘Zarqa’ was directed by renowned film producer Riaz

Shahid. Other cast of film includes Neelo, Ejaz Durrani and

Allauddin. Film was the first ever Golden Jubilee classic Pakistani

film.

Neelo plays Zarqa, a Palestinian dancer who sacrifices her

life for the liberation of her motherland.

The film features a super hit and memorable soundtrack

composed by Wajahat Attray, with lyrics by Habib Jalib and featuring

voices of Mehdi Hassan and Naseem Begum.

A most memorable song of the film is Raqs Zanjeer Pehan Kar

Bhi.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that the film screening

would be attended by Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed

and film fans from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.