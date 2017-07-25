Lok Virsa to screen film ‘Zarqa’ on July 29

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would
organize screening of classic film ‘Zarqa’ (1969) on July 29 at its
media center.
Film ‘Zarqa’ was directed by renowned film producer Riaz
Shahid. Other cast of film includes Neelo, Ejaz Durrani and
Allauddin. Film was the first ever Golden Jubilee classic Pakistani
film.
Neelo plays Zarqa, a Palestinian dancer who sacrifices her
life for the liberation of her motherland.
The film features a super hit and memorable soundtrack
composed by Wajahat Attray, with lyrics by Habib Jalib and featuring
voices of Mehdi Hassan and Naseem Begum.
A most memorable song of the film is Raqs Zanjeer Pehan Kar
Bhi.
An official of Lok Virsa told APP that the film screening
would be attended by Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed
and film fans from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
