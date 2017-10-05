Lok Virsa to screen film “Dil Mera Dharkan Teri”

ISLAMABAD Oct 5 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club

would organize screening of “Dil Mera Dharkan Teri (1968) on

Saturday (October 7).

The film was directed and produced by M.A. Rasheed. The film

is a romantic musical starring Waheed Murad, Shameem Ara, Rani,

Lehri, Talish, Asad Bukhari, Salma Mumtaz, Sabuhi, and Nighat

Sultana.

Music of the film is composed by Master Inayat Hussain and

the poet is Qateel Shafai.

The film features some of the most memorable songs of

Pakistani cinema in the voices of Mala, Mehdi Hassan, Ahmad Rushdi,

and Masood Rana, who have crooned melodies such as: Kiya Hai Jo Pyar

Tu Paray Ga Nibhana , Jhoom Aey Dil Mera Jaan E Bahar Aye Ga, and

Guzray Na Shaam Akeli.