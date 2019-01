ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will screen a classical 1968 Urdu feature film ‘Saiqa’ here on January 5 under its Mandwa Film Club.

“"Saiqa", directed by Laiq Akhtar, starring Shamim Ara, Mohammad Ali and Darpan, was a super hit film of the time. It is most remembered for its outstanding music composed by Nisar Bazmi featuring voices of Mala, Naseem Begum, Runa Laila, Mehdi Hassan, and Ahmad Rushdi.