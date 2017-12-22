Lok Virsa to screen classic film “Mann ki Jeet” tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of classic Pakistani film “Mann Ki Jeet (1972)” on Saturday at its media center.

The film features all-time hit songs “Mera Babu Chail Chabeela”, “Saathi Saath Nibhana re”, “Tumhein Kyun na Chahein, Tumhein Kyun na Poojein”. The film was directed by Shabab Keranvi, while music was composed by M.Ashraf with beautiful voices of Runa Laila and Mehdi Hassan.

Executive Director Lok Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that “we all know Shabnam and Nadeem as the two stalwarts from golden days of Pakistani cinema who have contributed several memorable classics to the industry”.

She said that ardent fans still remember the names of their films and their popular songs together to this day.

A Love triangle with an all star-cast, also including Ejaz, Sangeeta, Zarqa, Nanha, Farah Jalal, Qavi, and Shahnawaz.