Lok Virsa to screen Canadian, Iranian film Incendies on Oct 28

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of Canadian and Iranian film “Incendies (2010)” at its media center on October 28.

Incendies is a 2010 Canadian mystery-Drama film written and directed by Denis Villeneuve. Adapted from Wajdi Mouwad’s play of the same name Incendies stars Lubna Azabal, Melissa, Desormeaux-Poulin, Maxim Gaudette and Remy Girard.

The story concers Canadian twins who travel to their mother’s native country in the middle east to uncover her hidden past, tied in with a bloody civil war.

Although the country is unnamed, the events in the film are heavily influenced by the Lebanese Civil War and in particular the story of prisoner Souha Bechara. The film was shot mainly in Montereal with a few days spent in Jorden.