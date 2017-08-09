Lok Virsa to screen Ajoka play “Dara”

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would

organize screening of British Film Production of Ajoka’s Play “Dara” on August 12 at its media center.

The play is about the power struggle between Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s two sons, the elder Dara Shikoh – a humble prince who is locked in a battle for the throne against his younger brother Aurangzeb – who would later emerge victorious.

The play directed by Madeeha Gauhar, with Shahid’s sharp and witty script writing and its awe-inspiring musical performances of Amir Khusro’s poetry to choreographed dances.