Lok Virsa to resume weekly singing auditions

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa would resume weekly auditions of new

talented singers on Thursday.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that all those who think

they have the talent of singing can contact us.

She said that our nation is very talented and Lok virsa wants

to facilitate bringing out good singers.

“We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bring back

creative expression into our lives,” she added.

The official said that every Thursday a Committee will have

auditions at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there will be an open

performance of those accepted in the auditions by Lok Khaba, Lok

Virsa’s food court.

The others can come to encourage these amature artists.

Naeem Fatima is the coordinator for the program.