Lok Virsa to reopen three-dimensional diorama on “Sufis & Shrines” tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has revamped the existing three-dimensional diorama on “Sufis and Shrines” at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology, popularly known as Heritage Museum here at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

The formal opening ceremony of the revamped three-dimensional diorama would be held on Wednesday.

Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

The diorama depicts contribution of Sufis and saints towards peace, love, harmony and brotherhood among the mankind.

The Chief Guest will perform ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the revamped diorama and then grace the event taking place at Museum Hall featuring colourful performances by young artists and musicians who will present popular mystic songs to pay tribute to the great Sufis.