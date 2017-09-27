Lok Virsa to publish a book on 70s year of Pakistan Cinema

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would soon publish a book on 70s years of Pakistan Cinema.

“We are capable to re-establish Lok Virsa as a vibrant hub of

cultural activity,” this was stated by Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

She said that for all ages our programme Mandwa film club,

featuring Pakistani and international classic films was successful in generating interest and appreciation of old classics.

“To make Lok Virsa truly national we engaged with a full range of diverse ethnic communities and organized programmes with them to ensure all communities with different languages, cultures and religions are welcomed at Lok Virsa,” she said.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Lok Virsa produced a TV programme for the first time, adding that a half hour programme called the Folk Beats for PTV world is aired every Sunday.