Lok Virsa to provide shuttle service during ‘Lok Mela’

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): Lok Virsa will provide shuttle

service to those coming from far flung areas to participate in

Lok Mela.

Talking to PTV, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Fouzia

Saeed said Lok Mela is a big cultural festival of the year starting from April 7 to showcase dynamic rural life and culture of the country under one roof. The cultural festival will continue till April 16.

She said Lok Mela would promote and preserve arts, crafts, culture,

folk music and traditional skills of Pakistan.

Replying to question, she said the festival includes

provincial pavilions depicting various cultural themes, Lok Virsa

pavilion, cultural food stalls, folk dances, folk music, shopping

mall, kid’s corner, concerts in open-air theater, food, handicrafts and several other programmes.