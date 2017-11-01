Lok Virsa to pay tribute to Mohammad Ali on Nov 4

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (APP):Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of supper hit film “Aag Ka Darya 1966” on November 4 to pay tribute to late legend film Star Mohammad Ali.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, other senior officials and a large number of people will attend the film screening at Lok Virsa Media Center.

The super hit Film ”Aag Ka Darya” was directed by Humayaun Mirza and released in 1966.

Shamin Ara and Mohammad Ali played the leads in this the drama of a bandit and a dancing girl. Renowned poet Josh Malihabidi, who rarely wrote for films, penned the lyrics recorded in the voices of Noorjehan and Masood Rana. “Hawa sey moti baras raheen haeen”, “Mann ja mann ja” and “Ai watan hum haeen” remain unforgettable melodies.

The plot of the film is close to Mujhey Jeeney Do, made a couple of years earlier in 1963, made across the border.

Yet Aag Ka Darya was successful in creating it’s own niche within the audience, by becoming an instant success at cinemas and grabbing a Nigar Award in the Best Actor category, for Mohammad Ali; which is a testament to both the crowd pulling charisma of the late actor and his acting prowess.

Mohammad Ali was a super star actor. He was known as Shahenshah-e-Jazbaat, means “The Emperor of Emotions”. He had starred in over 250 movies played heroes and villains.

He was included among 25 greatest actors of Asia.

He won 10 Nigar awards in total — one for best supporting actor (Khamosh Raho, 1964) and another special award for Doorian and Bobby in 1984. Others include best actor awards for Kaneez (1965), Aag Ka Darya (1966), Saiqa (1968), Wehshi (1971), Aas (1973), Aaina Aur Soorat (1974), Insaan Aur Aadmi (1975) and Haidar Ali (1978).