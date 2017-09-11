Lok Virsa to pay tribute to Aziz Mian Qawwal on Sep 15

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Lok Virsa will arrange a “Mehfil-e
Samaa- Tribute to Aziz Mian Qawwal” featuring a special performance
by Imran Aziz Mian on September 15, at its Open Air Theater.
Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music originated in South
Asia. It is popular in the Punjab and Sindh regions of Pakistan and
is part of a musical tradition that stretches back for more than 700
years.
Great Sufi saint, Amir Khusro is credited with fusing the
Persian, Arabic, Turkish, and Indian musical traditions in the late
13th century to create Qawwali as we know it today.
In South Asia, the formal name used for a session of Qawwali
is “Mehfil-e-Samaa” that has its origins in the word “Samaa”
originally used in Central Asia and Turkey to refer to musicals
forms that were very similar to the present era’s Qawwali.
Originally performed at Sufi shrines or dargahs throughout
South Asia, Qawwali gained mainstream popularity amongst the local
and international audiences in late 20th century through the work of
legendary Pakistani singers including Aziz Mian Qawwal, Nusrat Fateh
Ali Khan and Sabri Brothers.
Aziz Mian Qawwal is one of Pakistan’s leading traditional
Qawwals, also famous for singing ghazals in his own unique style of
Qawwali. To this day, Aziz Mian remains one of the most popular
Qawwals of South Asia, having given us many Qawwali hits.
He holds the record for singing the longest commercially
released Qawwali, “Hashr Ke Roz Yeh Poochhunga”, which runs slightly
over 115 minutes.
