ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would pay tribute to Aziz Mian Qawal
by Imran Aziz Mian on September 15 at its Open Air Theatre.
“Qawwali” is a form of Sufi devotional music originated in
South Asia. It is popular in the Punjab and Sindh regions of
Pakistan and is part of a musical tradition that stretches back for
more than 700 years.
Great Sufi saint, Amir Khusro is credited with fusing the
Persian, Arabic, Turkish, and Indian musical traditions in the late
13th century to create Qawwali as we know it today.
The formal name used for a session of Qawwali is “Mehfil-e-
Sama” that has its origins in the word Sama originally used in
Central Asia and Turkey to refer to musicals forms that were very
similar to the present era’s Qawwali.
Originally performed at Sufi shrines or dargahs throughout
South Asia, it gained mainstream popularity amongst the local and
international audiences in late 20th century through the work of
legendary Pakistani singers including Aziz Mian Qawwal, Nusrat Fateh
Ali Khan and Sabri Brothers.” The event is open to public.
Lok Virsa to pay tribute to Aziz Mian Qawal
ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (APP): National Institute of Folk and