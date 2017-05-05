Lok Virsa to organize screening of movie ‘Lakhon Main Aik’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would

organize screening of classic film ‘Lakhon Main Aik’ at its Media

Center on Saturday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that

film Star Mustafa Qureshi will also attend film screening as a chief

guest on the occasion.

Lakhon Main Aik is a 1967 classic film based on a very

sensitive topic of Hindu-Muslim love story.

Superb screenplay, direction, cinematography, scenes and

excellent performance by every actor including Ejaz Durrani, Shamim

Ara and Mustafa Qureshi etc.

Nisar Bazmi booked his place among the greatest music

Directors in Pakistan after this remarkable performance in this

film.

Mustafa Qureshi first film was ‘Lakhon Main Aik’ and marks the

start of his career as a film actor. This film was released in

seventies and Mustafa played the role of a villain.

Mustafa Qureshi hails from Hyderabad and was born on 11 May

1937. He worked in more than 500 Urdu and Punjabi movies.

He gained popularity by film Moula Jat.