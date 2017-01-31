Lok Virsa to organize programme on ‘Kashmir Folk Crafts’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Lok Virsa would organize a special
programme on “Kashmiri Folk Crafts: Engagement with Artisans” here on February 1 (Wednesday) in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be marked on February 5.
The purpose of the programme was to highlight sacrifices of the
Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in
the Indian occupied held Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.
It is a part of Lok Virsa’s ongoing popular programme series
“Craft of the Month” with the objective to promote traditional
skills and inculcate knowledge about various crafts among the
younger generation.
Master artisans in various indigenous Kashmiri folk crafts
such as paper mache, namda, gabba, weaving, jewellery, embroidery,
etc. will demonstrate their skills at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum for
a week and teach children about their respective craft areas in an
interactive and meaningful manner.
A prestigious opening ceremony featuring a number of colourful
folk musical and dance performances based on popular Kashmiri folk
and patriotic songs has been scheduled that would perform on the
day at Heritage Museum.
Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs
and Gilgit Baltistan is expected to attend ceremony as chief
guest.
