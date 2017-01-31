Lok Virsa to organize programme on ‘Kashmir Folk Crafts’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):Lok Virsa would organize a special

programme on “Kashmiri Folk Crafts: Engagement with Artisans” here on February 1 (Wednesday) in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be marked on February 5.

The purpose of the programme was to highlight sacrifices of the

Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in

the Indian occupied held Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.

It is a part of Lok Virsa’s ongoing popular programme series

“Craft of the Month” with the objective to promote traditional

skills and inculcate knowledge about various crafts among the

younger generation.

Master artisans in various indigenous Kashmiri folk crafts

such as paper mache, namda, gabba, weaving, jewellery, embroidery,

etc. will demonstrate their skills at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum for

a week and teach children about their respective craft areas in an

interactive and meaningful manner.

A prestigious opening ceremony featuring a number of colourful

folk musical and dance performances based on popular Kashmiri folk

and patriotic songs has been scheduled that would perform on the

day at Heritage Museum.

Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs

and Gilgit Baltistan is expected to attend ceremony as chief

guest.