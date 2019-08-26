Lok Virsa to organize Lok Baithak on ‘Patiala Gharana’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize 10th session of literary people called ‘Lok Baithak’ on ‘Traditional Musical Family Patiala Gharana’ on August 29, at its Media Center.

In-depth discussion would be held on the contribution of Patiala family in the field of Music.

Professor Shahbaz Ali, a musicologist, a singer, solo harmonium player and a writer, would share his thoughts and experiences on the topic.

He would also apprise the audience on the universal knowledge of music, its history, down and fall and reasons associated therewith in sub-continent with a special focus on world famous Patiala Musical Family.