Lok Virsa to organize literary session ‘Lok Baithak on Safr-e-Ghazal’

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Research and Media section of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a literary session titled “Lok Baithak” on Safr-e-Ghazal at its Media Centre on September 26.

The main purpose of the Lok Baithak is to revive the traditional informal sittings of the rural communities. As we all know that these Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organizational spirit and above all as hub of promotion of art and culture in these communities.