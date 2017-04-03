Lok Virsa to organize ‘Greatness in Diversity Festival’ from April 5

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional
Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a two day “Greatness in Diversity Festival” from April 5 at Lok Virsa.
The event would be started with culture strategy and policy session at
Zarsanga Hall of Lok Virsa.
Executive Director Lok Virsa would highlight the diversity of culture
in the her keynote speech. David Pomerade representative of Smithsonian USA would deliver lecture on creating database and search applications for Museum Archives.
Later, Paul Taylor, representative of Smithsonian USA would also
present its research copy on the Museum and Community.
Zubair Torwali Institute for Education and Development also present
its copy on the endangered dying traditions, while Tina Sani also speak about culture take over; why traditions die.
Sikh Musicians performance, Faqir Zulfiqar Ali, Alghoza performance by
Akbar Khamaiso would be part of the festival.
Nowroz celebration musical evening would be held at Open Air Theatre
Lok Virsa on April 5.
Autaq celebration would be held on April 6 at Zarsanga Hall. More than
50 cultural organizations would participate in the event.
