Lok Virsa to organize ‘Greatness in Diversity Festival’ from April 5

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional

Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a two day “Greatness in Diversity Festival” from April 5 at Lok Virsa.

The event would be started with culture strategy and policy session at

Zarsanga Hall of Lok Virsa.

Executive Director Lok Virsa would highlight the diversity of culture

in the her keynote speech. David Pomerade representative of Smithsonian USA would deliver lecture on creating database and search applications for Museum Archives.

Later, Paul Taylor, representative of Smithsonian USA would also

present its research copy on the Museum and Community.

Zubair Torwali Institute for Education and Development also present

its copy on the endangered dying traditions, while Tina Sani also speak about culture take over; why traditions die.

Sikh Musicians performance, Faqir Zulfiqar Ali, Alghoza performance by

Akbar Khamaiso would be part of the festival.

Nowroz celebration musical evening would be held at Open Air Theatre

Lok Virsa on April 5.

Autaq celebration would be held on April 6 at Zarsanga Hall. More than

50 cultural organizations would participate in the event.