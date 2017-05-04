Lok Virsa to organize Diamer Culture show

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize ‘Diamer Culture show’ on May 7 at its open air theater.

The folk artists of Diamer Valley Gilgit-Baltistan would perform in the cultural show.

Diamer district is the gateway district with Chilas as is headquarter. Local language is Shina but English and Urdu languages are used for communication with outsiders.

The district manifests pre-historic traces of human pace and

advancement in the shape of rock carvings, rock inscriptions and

petroglyphs etc.

These features place this district at a distinct position as more than 35000 such inscriptions and carvings are available here.

The important valleys in Diamer district are Tangir, Darel, Chilas, Bunar Das, Gonar Farm and Raikot.

On particular note in this district are Nanga Parbat (8125m) Raikot face and fairy Meadows, some of the most picturesque places on earth.