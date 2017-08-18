Lok Virsa to organize Chinese War Drama on August 19

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Lok Virsa would organize Chinese War Drama on August 19 (Saturday) the drama based on the novel of same name the film stars You Ge, Gong Li.

Mandwa film club puts the spotlight on China this week as Fugui

and Jiazhen endure tumultuous events in China as their personal fortunes move from wealthy landownership to peasantry said a press release issued here.

In the years that follow Fugui is pressed into both the nationalist

and communist armies, while Jiazhen is forced into menial work.

They raise a family and survive, managing “to live” from the 40’s to

the 70’s in this epic, but personal, story of life through an amazing period in Chinese history.

The film is included in New York Times’ list of `Best ever movies

made’ and not to be missed by serious fans of cinema.