ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Lok Virsa will organize “Children
Summer Camp in Punjabi and Brahvi Languages” from July 5-31
here at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.
The summer camp aims at providing an orientation to children
(aged 6-12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music and
festivals of both these communities, a press release said here
Wednesday.
It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding
Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage. It will also reaffirm
our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country.
The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional
vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages.
During the classes scheduled between 10 am to 1 pm (Monday to
Friday), the children will also interact with master artisans, folk
artists, folk musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in
order to get them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of
Pakistan.
The children will also be provided an opportunity to visit
various national museums during the summer camp.
Lok Virsa to organize Children Summer Camp from July 5
ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Lok Virsa will organize “Children