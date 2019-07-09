Lok Virsa to organize book launch event on July 17

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an event to launch a book on the history of Pakistan’s Cinema “Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema” on July 17.

The book has been authored by film historian and critic Aijaz Gul and Jamal Sohail. Aijaz Gul received his early education from Aitchison and F.C. College, Lahore. He earned his BA and MA in film studies from the University of Southern California Los Angeles, United States.

He has been writing on film for local and foreign publications and has published four books. As a member of Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC) NETPAC and FIPRESCI, he has attended numerous international film festivals as jury chairman and member.