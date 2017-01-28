Lok Virsa to organise week long programme on ‘Kashmiri folk crafts’ from Feb 1

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with the Federal

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan is holding a week long special programme on ‘Kashmiri Folk Crafts: Engagement with Artisans’ from February 1 in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan

Muhammad Barjees Tahir is likely to be chief guest at the opening ceremony to be held at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian on Wednesday.

A number of folk musical and dance performances based on popular Kashmiri folk and patriotic songs would be held at the opening

ceremony, a Lok Virsa official said here Saturday.

He said the purpose of the programme was to highlight sacrifices

of the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self determination in the Indian occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.

It is a part of Lok Virsa’s ongoing popular programme series

“Craft of the Month” with the objective to promote traditional

skills and inculcate knowledge about various crafts among the younger generation, he said.

The official said master artisans in various indigenous Kashmiri

folk crafts such as papier mache, namda, gabba, weaving, jewellery, embroidery, etc. will demonstrate their skills at Lok Virsa Heritage

Museum for a week and teach children about their respective craft areas in an interactive and meaningful manner.

He said registration of children (age: 6 14 years) was in

process. Interested parents, he added, could enroll their children

for training programme in Kashmiri folk crafts by contacting Lok Virsa Museum Section on phone # 9249200 or 0300 5204755, email: ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com.