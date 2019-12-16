Lok Virsa to observe Quaid’s Day in befitting manner on Dec 25

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned various activities to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 (Wednesday).

According to an official of Lok Virsa, the main events will be held at Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa to observe the birth anniversary of founder of nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that these events would be arranged with an aim to educate the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology.

He said that special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

He said that special programs which have been planned including launching of “Quaid’s Vintage Car” in Pakistan Monument Museum and Quaid’s birthday cake cutting ceremony by the Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood followed by Photographic Exhibition besides exhibition of books in collaboration with National Library of Pakistan, display of national songs on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, screening of documentaries on Quaid’s life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers who will sing patriotic songs while a group of traditional drummers would also mesmerize audience.