Lok Virsa to inaugurate digitized Library Catalogue on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa would inaugurated Digitized Library Catalogue at Faiz Heritage Library on Tuesday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the work on the digitized catalogue of Lok Virsa Library was completed.

She said that it will be now possible, for students and scholars from over the country to view online, the catalogue books, journals and research papers on culture, history and heritage, which are available in the Lok Virsa Library.

Dr. Fouzia said that as the world has moved to open source education system, a digitized catalogue at National Institute of Folk and Heritage- Lok Virsa, is a breakthrough in opening up avenues of education for students, teachers of culture, as well as general public.

She said that the digitized catalogue will be available on Lok Virsa Website, adding that in addition to this, we have also renovated the library, creating more space for visitors to browse and read books,”.

Ms Saleema Hashmi will be chief guest in the opening ceremony, while Kishwar Naheed and Haris Khaleque also speak on the occasion.