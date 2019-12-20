Lok Virsa to hold talk on Quaid’s Ideology on Dec 25

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):With an aim of marking 144th birth anniversary of founding father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah with great enthusiasm, the research section of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a talk titled “Role and Personality of Jinnah as Founder of Pakistan” on December 25 here at media studios.

The event has been arranged with reference to national celebrations of founder Qauid-e Azam’s birth anniversary for which special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of father of the nation, said an official of Lok Virsa.

Professor Dr Riaz Ahmed and Professor Dr Farooq Ahmed Dar will speak on the subject. Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and Aaizaz-i-Fazeelat, is a scholar of national and international repute with over 40 years of teaching and research experience. He has authored/edited more than 50 books mainly on the personality and work of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Dr. Farooq Ahmad Dar holds Ph.D degree in History and has a teaching experience of twenty five years. Currently he is an Associate Professor at the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad. He also won the prestigious Charles Wallace Fellowship. Major Fields of his interest are Jinnah Studies, Indian Nationalism and Regional History of Pakistan. His book titled “Jinnah’s Pakistan: Formation and Challenges of a State” is published from Oxford University Press.

The official said that other several programs have also been arranged with an aim to educate the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

He said special launching of “Quaid’s Vintage Car” has been arranged in Pakistan Monument Museum while Quaid’s birthday cake cutting ceremony will take place with Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood as chief guest.

A photographic exhibition besides exhibition of books will also be displayed in collaboration with National Library of Pakistan, display of national songs on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, screening of documentaries on Quaid’s life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers who will sing patriotic songs while a group of traditional drummers would also mesmerize audience.